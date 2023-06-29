Hiawatha Police Joey May Joey May Author email Jun 29, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 06/18/23-06/24/23Arrests/Criminal Calls/Investigations:6/18 Drunk 500 blk Oregon6/21 Theft Hiawatha Implement6/22 Pedestrian Kickapoo and 1st6/22 Trespassing 1100 blk Kickapoo6/22 Protection order violation Sunflower Motel6/23 Juvenile runaway/out of control 200 blk Miami6/23 Criminal threat 600 blk Miami6/23 Suspicious person/activity 2nd and Mohave6/23 Disturbance Aquatic Park6/24 Disturbance Casey's North6/24 Theft Walmart6/24 Domestic disturbance 600 blk N. 6thAccidents/Traffic:6/18 Non-injury accident 700 blk Hopi6/18 Traffic stop 10th and Oregon6/18 Traffic stop 1300 blk Iowa6/18 Road blocked Amberwell6/19 Traffic stop Casey's North6/19 Traffic stop Carpet Plus6/19 Traffic stop 1st and Chippewa6/19 Traffic stop Industrial and Pottawatomie6/19 Traffic stop 1st and Hiawatha6/19 Injury accident 6th and Miami6/20 Traffic stop 1st and Iowa6/20 Traffic stop Hopi and Iowa6/20 Non-injury accident 4th and Miami6/21 Traffic stop 12th and Iowa6/21 Traffic stop 1800 blk Iowa6/21 Traffic stop 6th and Oregon6/21 Traffic stop 5th and Oregon6/21 Non-injury accident Casey's South6/21 Non-injury accident Iowa and S. 2nd6/21 Traffic stop Hopi and Iowa6/21 Traffic stop Iowa and Industrial6/22 Traffic stop 1st and Delaware6/23 Traffic stop 3rd and Miami6/23 Traffic stop 2nd and Oregon6/23 Traffic stop Iowa and Industrial6/23 Traffic stop Iowa and Industrial6/23 Traffic stop Industrial and Iowa6/24 Traffic stop Iowa and Pottawatomie6/24 Traffic stop Cheyenne and 1stWarrants/Community/Welfare/Assists/Civil: 16Animal Calls: 2Incidents reported: 61 More from this section 5 Shocking Body Transformations Actors Have Undergone For A Role Here Are 5 Relaxing Games To Help You Unwind Wade Robson and James Safechuck 'pleased' they can resume legal action against Michael Jackson's companies Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 