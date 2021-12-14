Hiawatha Police

12/06/21 thru 12/12/21
Monday, Dec. 6
6:34pm officers responded to the 1200blk Oregon for a domestic disturbance
8:55pm officers responded to the 600blk Pottawatomie for a domestic disturbance
Tuesday, Dec. 7
4:45pm officers worked a child in need of care in the 300blk S 3rd
6:08pm officers served an arrest warrant for Brian Zentner, w/m, 45yrs of Hiawatha
Wednesday, Dec. 8
10:30am officers took criminal damage to property in the 600blk Pottawatomie
2:15pm officers took a battery report in the 300blk S. Morrill
Phone har 3:00pm officers took a phone harassment report in the 600blk Redhawk
Thursday, Dec. 9
10:40am officers were dispatched to the 700blk Hiawatha for a domestic disturbance
Saturday, Dec. 11
9:14pm officers arrested Jane Nioce, 32yrs. Hiawatha on an outstanding warrant Shoemaker
Sunday, Dec. 12
5:04pm officers arrested Bryan K. Smith, 32yrs, Hiawatha, for an outstanding warrant
