10/28/19 thru 11/03/19
Monday, Oct. 28
1:50a - officer responded to a domestic disturbance in the 900blk of Shawnee
3:02p - officer took a report of criminal damage to property 300blk S 1st.
5:25pm - officers responded to a child in need of care in the 600blk Redhawk
8:40pm - officers arrested Loel Strahm, 50yrs, city. for suspected DUI
Tuesday, Oct. 29
5:16pm - officers responded to a non-injury accident in the 600blk Cheyenne
10:16pm - officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 500blk Hatfield
Wednesday, Oct. 30
10:22am - officers recovered found property in the 700blk Shawnee
7:19pm - officers responded to the 500blk Oregon for a domestic disturbance
Thursday, Oct. 31
11:15am - officers were dispatched to the 600blk N 1st for violating a Protection order
Friday, Nov. 1
1:10am - officers officer responded to the 300blk Iowa for a burglary
11:36a - officers took a found property report in the 400blk Delaware
Saturday, Nov. 2
11:57pm - officers investigated a non-injury accident in the 100blk Kickapoo
10:35pm - officers took a theft report in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
Sunday, Nov. 3
5:26pm - officers arrested Krystina Volle, 34yrs, of Denison on outstanding warrants.
