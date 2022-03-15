Hiawatha Police

03/07/2022-03/13/2022
Monday, March 7
400 Kansas Ave. Disturbance report non criminal incident
Hiawatha, KS Report of Electronic Solicitation of a Child
Hiawatha, KS Report of Electronic Solicitation of a Child
212 Iowa St. Theft report taken
1015 Oregon St Runaway Juvenile, later located.
Wednesday, March 9
915 S. 1st Street Animal at large taken to Humane Society
6th & Oregon Non-Injury accident report
308 N. 12th St Responded to report of a structure fire
Thursday, March 10
204 N. 7th St Animals at large Shania Star Scates cited for animal at large
110 S. 12 St Report of animal abuse/neglect
208 N. 7th St Burglary report taken.
502 Delaware Burglary report taken.
Friday, March 11
111 N. 5th St Criminal Damage to Property report taken.
Sunday, March 13
3/13/22 707 Hiawatha Non-Injury Accident report taken.
