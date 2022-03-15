Hiawatha Police

03/07/2022-03/13/2022

Monday, March 7

400 Kansas Ave. Disturbance report non criminal incident

Hiawatha, KS Report of Electronic Solicitation of a Child

Hiawatha, KS Report of Electronic Solicitation of a Child

212 Iowa St. Theft report taken

1015 Oregon St Runaway Juvenile, later located.

Wednesday, March 9

915 S. 1st Street Animal at large taken to Humane Society

6th & Oregon Non-Injury accident report

Top Videos

308 N. 12th St Responded to report of a structure fire

Thursday, March 10

204 N. 7th St Animals at large Shania Star Scates cited for animal at large

110 S. 12 St Report of animal abuse/neglect

208 N. 7th St Burglary report taken.

502 Delaware Burglary report taken.

Friday, March 11

111 N. 5th St Criminal Damage to Property report taken.

Sunday, March 13

3/13/22 707 Hiawatha Non-Injury Accident report taken.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.