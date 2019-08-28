08/19/19 thru 08/25/19
Monday, Aug. 19
12:32pm - officers responded to the 725 Iowa for a domestic disturbance and 911 hang-up
Tuesday, Aug. 20
11:29am - officers were dispatched to a child in need of care in the 300blk S 1st.
5:34pm - officers arrested William Allen, 64yrs, city, for traffic related crimes.
8:20pm officers arrested Sean Meyer, 20yrs. City on an outstanding warrant
Wednesday, Aug. 21
4:26pm - officers took a theft report in the 500blk N 6th
5:34pm - officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 100blk S. 1st
Thursday, Aug. 22
7:50am - officers responded to the 600blk Redhawk for a Child in Need of Care
Friday, Aug. 23
11:43am - officers responded to the 300blk S 1st for a Child in Need of Care.
3:02pm - officers responded to the 700blk of Hopi Dr. for a forgery report
8:24am - officers took a Burglary report from the 700blk Delaware St.
Saturday, Aug. 24
5:43am - officers responded to the 400blk Oregon St. for a burglary report
Sunday, Aug. 25
1:30pm - officers responded to the 600blk Oregon St. for a criminal damage report
10:55pm - officers responded to the 300blk Morrill for a Child in Need of Care.
