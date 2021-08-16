Hiawatha Police

08/09/21 thru 08/15/21
Monday, Aug. 9
9:47pm officers worked a minor injury accident in the 100blk S 5th
Tuesday, Aug. 10
9:14pm officers arrested Anita M Hoskins, 52yrs, city on an outstanding warrant
Wednesday, Aug. 11
8:00am officers took a theft report in the 400 blk Iowa
6:30pm officers took a theft report in the 200 blk S. 7th
Thursday, Aug. 12
9:33pm officers were dispatch to a domestic disturbance in the 300blk Kansas
Friday, Aug. 13
6:20am officers assisted with traffic control at a house fire located in the 400blk N 8th
1:46pm officers completed a found property report in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
Sunday, Aug. 15
3:57pm officers recovered property in the 1000 S 1st
6:26pm officers responded to the 300blk Utah for a child in need of care
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.