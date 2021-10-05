Hiawatha Police

09/27/21 thru 10/03/21
Monday, Sept. 27
7:40am officers responded to the 300blk S Kansas for a juvenile battery call 10:15am officers responded to the 300blk S. 1st for a child in need of care
Tuesday, Sept. 28
10:48am officers took a theft report in the 400blk S 12th 10:48am officers took a 2nd theft report in the 400blk S 12th
Wednesday, Sept. 29
5:21pm officer took a theft report in the 100 E Miami
Thursday, Sept. 30
9:40am officers took a child in of care in the 600blk Morrill ave.
Friday, Oct. 1
9:10am officers responded to a battery call in the 300blk Morrill ave. 10:00am officers issued a Notice to Appear to Jane Nioce, 32yrs, Sabetha
9:31pm officers responded to the 500blk Delaware for a domestic disturbance
Saturday, Oct. 2
4:22pm officers worker a noninjury accident in the 500blk Shawnee
Sunday, Oct. 3
3:03pm officers were dispatched to a possible Protection order violation in the 900blk S 1st.
