08/24/20 thru 08/30/20
Monday, Aug. 24
12:00pm officers responded to a theft call in the 100blk S. 6th
Tuesday, Aug. 25
7:30am officers responded to the 100blk of Industrial Ave. for a theft report
8:55pm officers took a missing person report in the 200blk E. Miami
Wednesday, Aug. 26
10:36am officers responded to the 300blk S. 7th for a welfare check.
Thursday, Aug. 27
1:30pm officers responded to the 500blk Delaware for a Criminal Damage to Property
09:30am officers responded to the 200blk S 7th for a theft report
2:00pm officers responded to the 800blk N 4th for a criminal trespass
5:00pm officers responded to battery in the 2100US 73 (city lake)
8:40pm officers responded to the 400blk Delaware for a domestic disturbance
Saturday, Aug. 29
11:18am officers responded to the 400blk Delaware for a domestic disturbance
