Hiawatha Police

02/22/21 thru 02/28/21
Monday, Feb. 22
7:58am digital forensics completed an exam of an electronic device for Doniphan Co. Sheriff
8:00am officers responded to a criminal damage to property in the 1800blk Oregon St.
10:25pm officers arrested Albert Takeo, 51yrs, City on an outstanding warrant
Tuesday, Feb. 23
3:24pm officers worked a non-injury accident in the area of 100 Industrial Ave.
6:00pm officers responded to a non-injury accident in the 400blk Oregon Keller
Wednesday, Feb. 24
1:01pm officers arrested Randy Mendez, 62yrs, city on an outstanding warrant
3:45pm officers responded to a report Agg. Battery in the 400blk Iowa.
Thursday, Feb. 25
1:00pm officers took a theft report in the 100blk S 12th
3:28pm digital forensics completed an exam of an electronic device
12:00pm officers took a theft report in the 600blk Ottawa
Saturday, Feb. 27
11:33am officers were called to the 1100blk Oregon for a found property
Sunday, Feb. 28
1:34pm officers responded to the 200blk Miami for a criminal trespass
