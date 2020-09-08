Hiawatha Police

08/31/20 thru 09/06/20
Monday, Aug. 31
1:00pm officers responded to a theft by deception call in the 400blk Oregon
8:57pm officers responded domestic disturbance in the 300blk Utah
Tuesday, Sept. 1
3:50pm officers responded to a fire in the 100blk Kickapoo
8:05am officers responded to a minor injury accident in area of 5th and Delaware
2:10pm officers responded to the 1000blk S 1st for a domestic disturbance
Wednesday, Sept. 2
6:18am officers responded to the 200blk Miami for a child in need of care
8:10pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 600blk Kickapoo
Friday, Sept. 4
1:30am officers investigated a trash dumping in the 600blk Utah
11:29am Officers responded to the 300blk S. 7th for a child in need of care
Saturday, Sept. 5
12:30am officers responded to the 500blk N 1st for a disorderly conduct
8:36am officers responded to the 200blk S 7th for a criminal damage to property report
Sunday, Sept. 6
8:37pm officers responded to the 900blk. S 3rd for a criminal damage to property report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.