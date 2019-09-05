08/26/19 thru 09/01/19
Monday, Aug. 26
10:41am — Officers responded to found property call in the 600blk Utah
Tuesday, Aug. 27
10:34am — officers responded to the 700blk of Hopi Dr. for a theft
10:05am — officers responded to the are of 1st and Oregon for a non-injury accident
11:08am — officers responded to the 900blk Iowa for a theft. Lowe
Wednesday, Aug. 28
(JUV) 6:45pm- officers responded to an attempted Agg. Burglary in the 300blk Pottawatomie.
Thursday, Aug. 29
6:47pm — officers responded to a Child in Need of Care in the 200block of Miami
Friday, Aug. 30
2:00pm — officers responded to an animal at large in the 100blk S. 5th Fee
Saturday, Aug. 31
3:06pm — officers responded to the 200blk N 8th for a criminal damage to property
8:36pm — officers responded to the 500blk N 7th for a Child in Need of care
Sunday, Sept. 1
2:27pm — officers responded to the 500blk S. 7th for a phone harassment report Winters
