Hiawatha Police

12:30pm officers took a child in need of care report in the 600blk Miami
2:10pm officers worked a non-injury accident in the intersection of 11th & Pottawatomie
Tuesday, Nov. 30
5:00pm officers took a theft report from the 400blk Hiawatha 7:59pm officers took a theft report in the 200blk Lodge RD. 9:30pm officers worked a domestic battery in the 200blk Lodge Rd.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
2:44pm officers worked a theft in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
Thursday, Dec. 2
6:56am officers responded to a minor injury accident in the 100blk Industrial Rd.
1:00pm officers took a theft report in the 400blk Minnehaha.
3:38pm officers took an accident report in the 300blk Morrill
4:10pm officers worked a battery case in the 100blk Oregon St
5:20pm officers took a theft report in the 700blk Hopi
Friday, Dec. 3
11:28pm officers took a battery report in the 1100blk Utah
10:00am officers took a criminal trespass report in the 400blk Oregon
3:52pm officers worked a non-injury accident in the area of 5th and Kansas
3:21pm officers worked a child in need of care in the 600blk Miami
Saturday, Dec. 4
2:19am officers responded to the 200blk Miami of a domestic disturbance
Sunday, Dec. 5
9:02am officers recovered found property in the 500blk Iowa
