Monday, Aug. 10
10:44am officers responded to a found property call in the 200blk N 1st Winters
11:23pm officers responded to a found property call in the 100blk S. 5th
Tuesday, Aug. 11
9:00am officers responded to a Criminal Damage to Property in the 600blk Oregon St.
9:30am officers responded to a Criminal Damage to Property in the 100blk N. 7th
6:48pm officers responded to a forgery in the 400blk S. 1st
5:55pm officers worked a non-injury accident in the 400blk S. 1st
6:48pm officers arrested Chelsea Porter, 31yrs, of city was arrested for arrest outstanding warrants.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
11:15am officers recovered lost property in the 1400blk N 1st .
11:30am officers arrested Chelsea Porter, 31yrs, City, on an Outstanding Warrant
5:00pm officers responded to a theft in the 700blk Hopi Drive.
Thursday, Aug. 13
8:49am officers responded to a criminal damage to property in the 500blk S. 1st
10:48amm officers conducted an outside agency assist in the 300blk. Utah
12:02pm officers worked a non-injury accident in the 700blk Utah
8:37pm officers arrested Albert Murata of Horton, KS on outstanding warrants
Friday, Aug. 14
8:07pm officers responded to a Child In Need of Care in the 200blk Miami
Saturday, Aug. 15
1:11am officers responded to the 500blk N 1st for a battery call, April Frad, 29yrs.
Battery was issued a notice to appear, charged with Battery.
8:04am officers responded to a theft call in the 1800blk Oregon St.
Sunday, Aug. 16
2:45am officers responded to a battery call in the 400blk N 1st.
