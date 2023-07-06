Hiawatha Police Joey May Joey May Author email Jul 6, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 06/25/23 to 07/01/23Arrests/Criminal Calls/Investigations: 236/25 Suspicious person/activity 300 blk S 6th6/25 Trespassing 700 blk Iowa6/25 Suspicious person/activity S 6th and Uta6/26 Nuisance 9th and Miami6/26 Damage to property6/26 Scam 500 blk S 7th6/26 Theft 800 blk Shawnee6/27 Nuisance N. 6th6/27 Protection order violation 400 blk N. 1st6/28 Nuisance 300 blk Shawnee6/28 Damage to property 600 blk Miami6/28 Assault/battery 100 blk Lodge6/29 Pedestrian 1st and Osage6/30 Disturbance 700 blk Hopi6/30 Break-in Amberwell6/30 Break in 700 blk Oregon6/30 Disturbance 100 blk Pott7/01 Disturbance 200 blk E Miami7/01 Nuisance 4th and Cheyenne7/01 Nuisance 1st and Utah7/01 Juvenile call Oregon and S 9th7/01 Domestic Disturbance 200 blk N. 12thAccidents/Traffic: 296/25 Reckless Driver county6/25 Reckless Driver 36 & 756/25 Reckless Driver Kestrel and Oregon6/27 Non-injury accident 1400 blk N. 1st6/27 Reckless Driver county6/29 Non-injury accident 36 & Oregon6/30 Reckless Driver 36 & Timber6/30 Reckless Driver 700 blk PottWarrants/Community/Welfare/Assists/Civil: 23Animal Calls: 4Incidents reported: 79 More from this section Prince and Princess of Wales decorate cakes at tea party for NHS' 75th anniversary New Study Finds Endangered Ocean Birds Travel Thousands of Miles to Eat Plastic Israel withdraws from West Bank, warns 2-day raid is not a one-off Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Community Happenings Hiawatha Police Bats fail junior Braves in double dip with Marysville Senior Braves preparing for Zone Tournament Three Lady Hawks earn All-State softball honors County Commission to add Public Comments to meetings USD 430 Board bids farewell to superintendent KCC approves construction of Grain Belt line in two phases Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFive injured in July 4th accidentThat's a Whopper!Brown County SheriffKansans woke up to dozens of new state laws delving into crime, gender, guns and foodAlert for Lawrence: New RSV vaccine for seniors. Doctor ExplainsLocal 4th of July celebrations plannedEngineers make tape 60 times stronger using ancient Japanese artFrustrations over lack of bid process expressed at County meetingHHS JAG-K student discovers passion for broadcasting through job shadow, internshipRodvelt, Billy J. 1964-2023 Images Videos CommentedHistorical Society planning Annual Meeting-Ice Cream Social (2)AHRS Construction, Inc. (1)Hiawatha Commission approves road repairs (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.