07/06/20 thru 07/12/20
Monday, July 6
8:00am officers responded to the 1400blk of North 1st street for a theft report
Wednesday, July 8
4:45pm officers took a burglary and theft report in the 1100blk of Delaware
Thursday, July 9
8:51am officers arrested Joann Alexander, 63yrs, Dawson, NE. on a warrant
12:55pm Officers assisted with a mentally ill person in the 1400blk N 1st
1:05p officers arrested Dawn Hasley, 40yrs, Falls City, NE on an outstanding warrant
7:36pm officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 900blk Shawnee
Friday, July 10
10:20am officers took a forgery report in the 400 blk Oregon
4:03pm officers worked a non-injury accident in the 400blk S. 1st
Saturday, July 11
11:15am officers worked a criminal damage to property in the 800blk Delaware
1:21pm officers responded to a non-injury accident in the 300blk Utah
2:28pm officers took a criminal threat report in the 100blk Navajo
6:57pm officers took a private property accident in the 700blk of Hopi Dr.
