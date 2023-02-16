Hiawatha Police

Sunday, Jan. 29
Suspicious person/activity Fisher Center 12:19 a.m.
Animal Call 200 block Pottawatomie 11:19 a.m.
Unlock vehicle Pemberton 7:26 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 30
Juvenile runaway Special Ed annex 10:22 a.m.
Scam 200 block Miami 11:20 a.m.
Building check 600 block Pottawatomie 1:05 pm
Unlock vehicle Walmart 3:50 p.m.
Scam Hiawatha Plaza Apts. 4:14 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Unlock vehicle 200 block Cherokee 6:59 a.m.
Animal call Pawnee Ave., 12:40 p.m.
Traffic stop Oregon and N. Sixth, 4:59 p.m.
Traffic stop 1500 block and Iowa 9:21 p.m.
Disturbance Country View Apt. 9:47 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Alarm Subway 6:01 a.m.
Welfare check 1000 block Utah St. 3:50 p.m.
Reckless driver 73 Highway and 290th 4:59 p.m.
Theft Walmart 9:33 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Community policing 800 block Utah 12:59 a.m.
Suspicious person 1000 block Iowa 1:54 a.m.
Theft Walmart 700 block Hopi
Follow up 200 block Cherokee 1:53 p.m.
Traffic Stop S. 2nd and Iowa 3:07 p.m.
Civil Standby 900 block Miami 3:38 p.m.
Traffic stop Third and Miami 5:57 p.m.
Traffic stop 900 block and First 7:17 p.m.
Traffic stop 300 block and Delaware 7:21 p.m.
Peddling/soliciting Red Hawk Carwash 100 block S. First 8:20 p.m.
Reckless Driver Oregon and First 8:25 p.m.
Traffic stop 5th and Oregon 8:57 p.m.
Traffic stop 9th and Oregon 8:58 p.m.
Suspicious person 700 block Oregon 11:18 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3
Traffic stop 36 and 73 12:16 a.m.
Suspicious person 5th and Iowa 1:11 a.m.
Theft post office 8:16 a.m.
Agency assist 8:42 a.m.
Transport Amberwll 11:52 a.m.
Scam 100 block Kickapoo 12:56 p.m.
Misc. Elementary 1:35 p.m.
Community Policing 1:55 p.m.
Unlock vehicle Casey’s South 3:29 p.m.
Follow up 100 block Kickapoo 4:07 p.m.
Process service 100 block N. Sixth 4:38 p.m.
Traffic stop 1800 block and Oregon 5:09 p.m.
Traffic stop 1200 block and Iowa 5:29 p.m.
Traffic stop First and Kansas 5:40 p.m.
Traffic stop 100 block and S. 12th 5:56 p.m.
Community policing high school 7:01 p.m.
Traffic stop Oregon and N. First 7:18 p.m.
Domestic disturbance 500 block N. Sixth 7:34 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Harassment 100 block N. 12th 12:41 a.m.
Traffic stop Oregon and N. 12th 12:52 a.m.
Follow up 100 block N. 12th 2:01 a.m.
Assault battery Walmart 6:12 a.m.
Follow up Amberwell 9:15 a.m.
Follow up Walmart 10:05 a.m.
Traffic Stop S. 5th and Oregon 6:06 p.m.
Search warrant 700 block Iowa 8:08 p.m.
Domestic Disturbance Stars Inn 8:53 p.m.
Traffic stop Oregon and S. 10th 9:38 p.m.
Agency assist 700 block Oregon 11:19 p.m.
Alarm O’Reilly’s 11:51 p.m.
