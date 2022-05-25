Hiawatha Police

05/16/2022-05/22/2022
Monday, May 16
- 1400 N. 1st St. Non-Injury Accident
- 111 S. 6th St. Outside Agency Assist
- 400 Utah St. Elizabeth Arnold Arrested, Trans Open Container & Hiawatha Municipal Warrant
- 304 Shawnee St. Injury Accident Report
Tuesday, May 17
- 413 Oregon St. Outside Agency Assist
Wednesday, May 18
- 800 N. 4th St. Welfare Check
- 905 Miami St. Found Property
Thursday, May 19
- 206 E Miami St. Runaway Juvenile
- 804 Oregon St. Non-Injury Accident
- 203 N. 1st Street Non Injury Accident
- 900 Miami Street Burglary Theft
- 206 E Miami St. Theft
Friday, May 20
- 300 Utah Street Mental health welfare check
- 413 Oregon St. Lost Property report
- 402 Cheyenne Ave. Runaway Juvenile report
Saturday, May 21
- 709 Utah Street Misc. Report
Sunday, May 22
- 900 Iowa Street Richard James McFeeters charged w/ driving without a drivers license
- 300 S. 2nd Street Corey William Foster Charged with drive while suspended, expired registration, no proof of insurance
- 207 Lodge Rd. Report of Rape Incident
