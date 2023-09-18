Hiawatha Police Joey May Joey May Author email Sep 18, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 09/10/2023-09/16/20230910223 300 Utah Follow Up091023 406 N 1st Suspicious Person091023 701 Hopi Theft091023 204 Miami Theft091023 1000 N 1st Traffic Stop091023 430 Oregon Building Check091123 2nd Oregon Traffic Stop091123 701 N 6th Animal Call091123 701 Kickapoo Community Police091123 124 S 7th Funeral Escort091123 829 Oregon Warrant091123 311 Oregon Alarm091223 403 Woodbury 911 Hang up091223 1400 N 1st Medical Assist091223 Hiawatha Lake Animal Call091223 400 S 1st Domestic Disturbance091223 903 Shawnee Juvenile Call091323 900 Miami Assault091323 400 Navajo Scam Report091323 1st Miami Motorist Assist091323 402 S 1st Follow Up091323 2021 Iowa Traffic Stop091423 1300 Oregon Traffic Stop091423 600 Miami Community Police091423 100 Oregon Building Check091423 300 Oregon Road Blocked091523 3rd Oregon Traffic Stop091523 1115 Oregon Damage Property091523 410 E Iowa Funeral Escort091523 411 Kickapoo Welfare Check091523 1st Cherokee Traffic Stop091523 10th Oregon Traffic Stop091523 701 Hopi Theft091623 111 Miami Misc091623 3rd Miami Suspicious Person091623 411 Utah Animal Call091623 400 Iowa Traffic Stop091623 1500 Oregon Traffic Stop091623 10th Oregon Traffic Stop More from this section Tyler Lockett after winning catch ends Seahawks' improbable win at Detroit +2 White House push to fight impeachment 'lies' raises eyebrows Investors Favor A Labour Victory at the Next Election Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Horton Police Hiawatha Police Wenger Reunion Library planning special fall events YWCA Human Trafficking series moves to Trinity Center Boys take 1st as girls take 3rd at home cross country meet Lady Hawks clinch 5th straight HIT title Hawks drop tough road battle with Holton Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKansas teacher who retired 23 years ago has a pension payment that is frozen in timeNew health drink business - Red Hawk Nutrition - opens in HiawathaNew Mexico governor responds to judge blocking controversial gun control orderWichita Health Alert: Cannabis and Tobacco Users At Risk of Poor Mental Health. Doctor ExplainsBrown County MinutesFinger, Terry 1957-2023Hank Williams Jr. marries girlfriend in AlabamaHiawatha city budget calls for 16 percent increaseTopeka Health Alert: Cannabis and Tobacco Users At Risk of Poor Mental Health. Doctor ExplainsLawrence Health Alert: Cannabis and Tobacco Users At Risk of Poor Mental Health. Doctor Explains Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
