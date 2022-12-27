Hiawatha Police Joey May Joey May Author email Dec 27, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 12/19/2022-12/25/2022Monday, Dec. 19701 Hopi Dr. Non-Injury Accident701 Hopi Dr. Theft - Stephen D. Cadue, Charged with TheftTuesday, Dec. 20600 Miami St. Juvenile Incident100 S. 1st St. Michaela T. Denlinger charged with Driving While Revoked on driver’s license.Wednesday, Dec. 21801 N. 4th St. Theft report taken413 Oregon St. Erin Brandi Russell arrested on Hiawatha Municipal Warrant Top Videos 701 Hopi Dr. Criminal Trespass Report119 E. Lodge Rd. Disturbance Report119 E. Lodge Rd. Criminal Trespass ReportThursday, Dec. 221112 Utah St. Robert S. Olp arrested for disorderly conduct.708 Iowa St. Jane R. Nioce arrested for disorderly conduct.Friday, Dec. 23915 S. 1st St. Non-Injury Accident403 N. 1st St. Outside Agency Assist403 N. 1st St. Juvenile Incident More from this section Higher Price Tag Doesn't Guarantee Better Quality Joint Replacement: Study Another Mediterranean Diet Bonus: Healthier Pregnancies Idris Elba more than doubles fortune to £11.2 million Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Atchison woman killed in head-on collision involving Hiawatha man Brown County Sheriff Hiawatha Police Holton woman killed in weather related traffic accident University of Saint Mary releases the Fall 2022 Dean's List Horton Police Retirement celebration set for BCDS's Linda Lock County Commissioners approve 2022 budget amendment Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesElf at the Hiawatha ElementaryShop Local announces winnersAdult Children Far More Likely to Be Estranged From Dad Than MomBrown County SheriffIt's beginning to look like a White ChristmasHolton woman killed in weather related traffic accidentGartner, Ruby P. 1936-2022County Commissioners approve 2022 budget amendmentMcFeeters, Michael L. 1950-2022Hiawatha turns out Merry and Bright Images Videos CommentedThree Money-Saving Cell Phone Plans to Brighten Your Holidays (1)Health Highlights: Dec. 14, 2022 (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
