Hiawatha Police

02/14/2022-02/20/2022
Monday, Feb. 14
406 N. 1st Street Officer took a report of criminal threat.
600 Redhawk Drive Runaway juvenile report juvenile was located.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
413 Oregon Street Outside Agency Assist on an investigation report.
413 Oregon Street Outside Agency Assist on an investigation report.
200 Iowa Street Officer took a report of identity theft/fraud.
701 Hopi Drive Officer took (7) past theft reports at Walmart.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
602 N. 1st Street Officer took Misc. Report suspicious behavior.
709 Utah Street Warrant arrest Jessica A. Masqua.
1102 Kickapoo St. Officer took a fraud report.
Friday, Feb. 18
624 Oregon Street Officer took Misc. check the welfare report.
12th & Iowa Two vehicle non injury accident. Nicholas Miller cited for no drivers license & no Proof of insurance.
500 S. 1st Street Courtesy accident report (private property)
701 Hopi Drive Betsy Marie Sweet cited for theft.
200 Hiawatha Ave. Officer picked up a stray dog taken into custody.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Hiawatha City Lake Jane R. Nioce & Brian Keith Zenter arrested for Probation violations.
413 Oregon Street Stray dog taken into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.