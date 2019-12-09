12/02/19 thru 12/08/19
12pm - officers responded to a non-injury accident in the 300blk Utah
Tuesday, Dec. 3
8:44am - officers responded to the 400blk Kansas for an outside assist
1:15pm - officers were dispatched to a found property in the 700blk Utah
Wednesday, Dec. 4
12:01pm - officers worked a non-injury accident in the 100blk Industrial Rd.
3:16pm - officers were dispatched to the 400blk Oregon for a theft report
Thursday, Dec. 5
1:56pm - officers were dispatched to the 600blk Miami for a Child in Need of Care
1:40pm officers were dispatched to the 300blk S. 1st for a battery Gruber
Friday, Dec. 6
5:38pm - officers were dispatched to the 500blk S 7th for a criminal damage Keller
Sunday, Dec. 8
5:30pm officers responded to a found property call in the 100blk Industrial
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.