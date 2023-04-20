Hiawatha Police Joey May Joey May Author email Apr 20, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following are taken from Hiawatha Police incident logs and do not include miscellaneous, follow-up or warrant serving reports:Sunday, April 2Road blocked Amberwell 9:46 a.m.Traffic stop 1st and Shawnee 10:29 a.m.Animal call 200 blk Utah 11:34 a.m.Traffic stop 3rd and Oregon 11:44 a.m.Animal call 500 blk Utah 1:11 p.m.Vehicle Unlock Sunflower 2:05 p.m.Traffic stop 300 blk S 12th 6:16 p.m.Traffic stop S 23rd and Natchez 6:44 p.m.Monday, April 3Traffic stop 1st and Pottawatomie 8:21 p.m.Traffic stop 1st and Minnehaha 9:12 p.m.Traffic stop Iowa and Hopi Dr. 9:34 p.m.Traffic stop O'Reilly's 9:58 p.m.Traffic stop 36 Hwy and 12th 10:52 p.m.Tuesday, April 4Welfare check HPD 12:08 a.m.Vehicle unlock Walmart 11:38 a.m.Welfare check 100 blk Oregon 4:13 p.m.Traffic stop 1000 blk N 1st 5:01 p.m.Welfare check 100 blk Utah 5:21 p.m.Traffic stop Iowa and Hopi 5:22 p.m.Traffic stop 1st and Miammi 5:59 p.m.Traffic stop 2nd and Miami 6:11 p.m.Traffic stop 2nd and Miami 8:31 p.m.Theft Casey's South 11:09 p.m.Wednesday, April 5Vehicle unlock 700 blk Oregon 10:56 a.m.Road debris Casey's North 12:23 p.m.Disturbance Sheriff's Office 5:11 p.m.Animal call 4th and Shawnee 6:07 p.m.911 Hangup Sunflower 6:0-9 p.m.Thursday, April 6911 Misdial 1500 blk Iowa 4:14 a.m.Fire response 1000 blk Oregon 6:30 a.m.Motorist assist 1st and Iowa 8:12 a.m.Welfare check 700 blk Pott. 12:54 p.m.Welfare check Hiawatha Implement 3:42 p.m.Nuisance Amberwell 11:03 p.m.Friday, April 7Peddling/soliciting Casey's South 10:09 a.m.Welfare check 800 blk Miami 1:49 p.m.Civil standby Stars Inn 4:59 p.m.Theft BCDS 5:08 p.m.Domestic disturbance Stars Inn 8:10 p.m.Saturday, April 8Vehicle unlock Christian Center 11:47 a.m.Fire response 500 blk S. 4th 3:31 p.m.Medical Emergency 700 blk 150 Rd 8:01 p.m.Animal call S 4th and Oregon 10:54 p.m.Traffic stop Osage and S. 