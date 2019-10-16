Monday, Oct. 7
10:12am - officers served a contempt of court to Kirby Walls, 56yrs, Centralia Gruber
11:40am - officers took a forgery report in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
1:05pm officers responded to a verbal disturbance in the area of 10th and Iowa
7:15pm - officers responded to a verbal disturbance in the 400blk Iowa
Tuesday, Oct. 8
1:32pm - officers took a forgery report by phone Lowe
Wednesday, Oct. 9
10:15am - officers responded to a child in need of care in the 500blk N 6th Entrikin
11:37am - officers completed an outside agency assist Digital Forensic Exam Gruber
Thursday, Oct. 10
1:45pm - officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 500blk S 7th Keller
1:24pm - officers took a forgery report in the 1100 Oregon St. Shoemaker
6:00 pm - officers responded to a non-injury accident in the 900blk N Shawnee Shoemaker
Friday, Oct. 11
11:40am - officers completed a theft report in the 700blk Hopi Dr. Lowe
8:13pm - officers responded to a child in need of care in the 500blk Kansas Fee
Saturday, Oct. 12
12:19am - officers responded to a criminal damage to property in the 500blk Iowa Fee
10:05pm - officers responded to the 700blk Hopi Dr. for a criminal damage to property Fee
Sunday, Oct. 13
9:03am - officers arrested Crystal L. Stephan, 27yrs, of Hurdland, Mo on warrants
