Monday, Oct. 7

10:12am - officers served a contempt of court to Kirby Walls, 56yrs, Centralia Gruber

11:40am - officers took a forgery report in the 700blk Hopi Dr.

1:05pm officers responded to a verbal disturbance in the area of 10th and Iowa

7:15pm - officers responded to a verbal disturbance in the 400blk Iowa

Tuesday, Oct. 8

1:32pm - officers took a forgery report by phone Lowe

Wednesday, Oct. 9

10:15am - officers responded to a child in need of care in the 500blk N 6th Entrikin

11:37am - officers completed an outside agency assist Digital Forensic Exam Gruber

Thursday, Oct. 10

1:45pm - officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 500blk S 7th Keller

1:24pm - officers took a forgery report in the 1100 Oregon St. Shoemaker

6:00 pm - officers responded to a non-injury accident in the 900blk N Shawnee Shoemaker

Friday, Oct. 11

11:40am - officers completed a theft report in the 700blk Hopi Dr. Lowe

8:13pm - officers responded to a child in need of care in the 500blk Kansas Fee

Saturday, Oct. 12

12:19am - officers responded to a criminal damage to property in the 500blk Iowa Fee

10:05pm - officers responded to the 700blk Hopi Dr. for a criminal damage to property Fee

Sunday, Oct. 13

9:03am - officers arrested Crystal L. Stephan, 27yrs, of Hurdland, Mo on warrants

