11/04/19 thru 11/10/19
Monday, Nov. 4
8:08a - officers worked a non-injury accident in the 600blk Redhawk Dr.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
3:43p - officers collected found property in the 700blk Oregon
7:30p - officers responded to a theft report in the 600blk Shawnee
11/06/19, Wednesday
10:38a - officers were called to a suicidal person in the 200blk Lodge road
11:40a - officers worked a non-injury accident in the area of 6th and Miami
11:14p - officers arrested Prince Shaw, 32, City, on an outstanding warrant
Thursday, Nov. 7
8:37a - officers took a theft report in the 600blk Redhawk
10:05a - officers, investigated a theft in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
10:46am - officers took a non-injury accident report at the City’s Burn Pit
1:18pm - officers took a phone harassment report in the 600blk Redhawk
7:04pm - officers recovered found property from the 900blk Shawnee
Saturday, Nov. 9
7:59p - officers took private property accident in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
10:25p - officers worked a battery in the 200blk E. Miami
Sunday, Nov. 10
6:55p officers responded to a theft in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
