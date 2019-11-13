11/04/19 thru 11/10/19

Monday, Nov. 4

8:08a - officers worked a non-injury accident in the 600blk Redhawk Dr.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

3:43p - officers collected found property in the 700blk Oregon

7:30p - officers responded to a theft report in the 600blk Shawnee

11/06/19, Wednesday

10:38a - officers were called to a suicidal person in the 200blk Lodge road

11:40a - officers worked a non-injury accident in the area of 6th and Miami

11:14p - officers arrested Prince Shaw, 32, City, on an outstanding warrant

Thursday, Nov. 7

8:37a - officers took a theft report in the 600blk Redhawk

10:05a - officers, investigated a theft in the 700blk Hopi Dr.

10:46am - officers took a non-injury accident report at the City’s Burn Pit

1:18pm - officers took a phone harassment report in the 600blk Redhawk 

7:04pm - officers recovered found property from the 900blk Shawnee

Saturday, Nov. 9

7:59p - officers took private property accident in the 700blk Hopi Dr.

10:25p - officers worked a battery in the 200blk E. Miami

Sunday, Nov. 10

6:55p officers responded to a theft in the 700blk Hopi Dr.

