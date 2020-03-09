Monday, March 2
10:17pm officers took a theft report in the 900blk. of Oregon St.
Tuesday, March 3
3:33pm officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 900blk Shawnee
Wednesday, March 4
3:52pm officers were called to the 400blk S 5th for an animal at large
6:58pm officers were called to the 200 blk S 7th for an animal at large
8:14pm officers responded to the 100blk Oregon for non-injury accident
Thursday, March 5
1:15pm officers responded to a non-injury accident in the 200blk N 3rd
4:12pm officers took a criminal threat report at the police department
6:56pm officers took a theft report in 1100blk Delaware
8:27pm officers arrested Rhonda G. Armstrong, 36yrs. City, for possession Narcs.
Michael W. Hughes, 26yrs, St. Joe, Mo. was also arrested on poss. of Narcs.
10:15pm officers arrested James L. McKenny, 54, Sabetha, for Poss. of Narc.
Friday, March 6
8am officers responded to the 800blk S 1st for a forgery report
4:15pm officers arrested Shana Dennis (aka; Shana Huffman, Shana Schlup) 35yrs., out of Missouri for poss. of narcs, and poss. of drug para
Saturday, March 7
10:08am officers responded to the 900blk Oregon for a theft call
10:19am officers responded to a phone harassment in the 600blk Oregon Winters
