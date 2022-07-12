Hiawatha Police

07/04/2022-07/10/2022

Monday, July 4

413 Oregon St. Harassment by Telephone

Tuesday, July 5

511 Iowa St. Theft

115 Kickapoo St. Theft

Wednesday, July 6

403 N. 1st St. Found Property

701 Hopi Dr. Suspicious Person Misc. Report

511 Iowa St. Mental Health Assistance

Thursday, July 7

206 E. Miami St. Non-Injury Accident

Friday, July 8

509 Kickapoo St. Richard K. Retherford, Jr. arrested for Disorderly Conduct

415 Cheyenne Sally R. Brown arrested on City of Hiawatha Failure to Appear Warrant

Saturday, July 9

413 Oregon St. Outside Agency Assist

Sunday, July 10

Plaza Apartments Disturbance Report

