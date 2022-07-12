Hiawatha Police

07/04/2022-07/10/2022
Monday, July 4
413 Oregon St. Harassment by Telephone
Tuesday, July 5
511 Iowa St. Theft
115 Kickapoo St. Theft
Wednesday, July 6
403 N. 1st St. Found Property
701 Hopi Dr. Suspicious Person Misc. Report
511 Iowa St. Mental Health Assistance
Thursday, July 7
206 E. Miami St. Non-Injury Accident
Friday, July 8
509 Kickapoo St. Richard K. Retherford, Jr. arrested for Disorderly Conduct
415 Cheyenne Sally R. Brown arrested on City of Hiawatha Failure to Appear Warrant
Saturday, July 9
413 Oregon St. Outside Agency Assist
Sunday, July 10
Plaza Apartments Disturbance Report
