Hiawatha Police Joey May Joey May Author email Dec 21, 2022

12/13/2022-12/19/2022

Tuesday, Dec. 13
915 S 1st MV Accident
3rd Oregon Traffic Stop
600 Red Hawk Battery

Wednesday, Dec. 14
105 S 1st Open Door
First and Lodge MV Accident
607 N 6th Paper Service
73 / 230th Traffic Stop
600 Cherokee Traffic Stop
203 N 1st Vehicle Unlock
200 Miami Traffic Stop
912 S 1st Traffic Stop
109 N 2nd Medical Assist
Oregon and Industrial Motorist Assist

Thursday, Dec. 15
120 N 6th Road Blocked
701 N 6th Animal Call
302 E Iowa Theft
1211 Oregon Traffic Stop
714 Iowa Assist Other Agency
1400 N 1st Civil Case
206 E Miami Contempt of Court

Saturday, Dec. 17
119 E Lodge Disturbance
701 Oregon Animal Call
500 S 4th Medical Assist
7th Utah Animal Call
119 E Lodge Disturbance
901 S 1st Vehicle Unlock
73 Longfellow Traffic Stop

Sunday, Dec. 18
701 Hopi Theft
715 Shawnee Scam Report

Monday, Dec. 19
511 Delaware Disturbance
