11/11/19 thru 11/17/19
Monday, Nov. 11
7:40am - officers responded the 900blk S. 1st for a non-injury accident
8:04am officers responded to 5th & Miami for a non-injury accident Lowe
8:37am officers were dispatched to 3rd & Iowa for a non-injury accident
9:54a officers were dispatched to 7th and Iowa for a non-injury accident
12:17pm officers took a theft report in the 400blk S. 12th
Tuesday, Nov. 12
2:32pm - officers worked a non-injury accident in the 600blk S. Iowa
8:21pm officers arrested Jeffery Landon, 34yrs, City, for disorderly conduct
10:10pm officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 700blk Iowa
Wednesday, Nov. 13
3:22pm - officers responded to child in need of care in the 300blk Utah
3:10pm - officers responded to a forgery call in the 400blk Oregon
6:22pm - officers arrested Timothy Esslinger, 48yrs, Everest, on a warrant.
Thursday, Nov. 14
10:22am officers responded to the 1100blk. Oregon for a non-injury accident
10:45am officers took a theft report in the 600blk Redhawk
12:26pm officers worked a domestic battery in the 300blk Utah
4:03pm - officers worked a non-injury accident in the 500blk S. 7th
7:14pm - officers were dispatched to a Criminal Threat in the 400blk Oregon
7:45pm officers arrested Brian Zentner, 43yrs, city, for Domestic Battery
Friday, Nov. 15
8:34am - officers recovered found property in the 300blk Iowa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.