08/17/20 thru 08/23/20
Monday, Aug. 17
5:01pm officers completed a misc. inquiry in the 400blk Oregon
Tuesday, Aug. 18
2:53pm officers responded to a criminal damage to property in the 400blk Kansas
Wednesday, Aug. 19
8:00pm officers responded to a theft call in the 200blk N 7th
5:00pm officers arrested Lonnie Tull, 64yrs., of Hiawatha on suspicion of DUI
Thursday, Aug. 20
7:50am officers worked a non-injury accident in the area of 3rd and Miami
12:20pm officers worked a non-injury accident in the area of 12th and US36
Friday, Aug. 21
8:03am officers responded to a mentally ill person in crisis, at Kanza mental health Jeffery
Saturday, Aug. 22
10-15am officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant to Chris Speckhals, 31yrs, city.
