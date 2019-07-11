07/01/19 thru 07/07/19
Monday, July 1
6:52am — officers responded to a theft report in the 900blk Kickapoo
Tuesday, July 2
7:26am — officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 700blk Iowa
8:21am — officers arrested Angel Green, 28yrs, City for domestic battery
11:48am — officers responded to a 911 hang-up in the 400blk Cheyenne
4:07pm — officers arrested Gregory Rump, 30yrs. of Glasgow, Ken., on a warrant
Wednesday, July 3
8:59am — officers responded to an animal call in the 200blk Iowa.
9:40am — officers completed a non-injury accident in the 300blk Kansas
4:19pm — officers responded to the 200 blk N 6th on an unattended death
4:17pm — officers responded to burglary call in the 300blk S. 6th
7:11pm — officers responded to a criminal trespass in the 900blk Kickapoo
Thursday, July 4
7:45am — officers responded to a non-injury accident in the 300blk Iowa
Friday, July 5
1:01am — officers arrested a Zachariah Brown, 36yrs, City, on an outstanding warrant
4:19pm — officers responded to an unattended death in the 300blk Shawnee
Saturday, July 6
9:03am — officers responded to a burglary report in the 500blk Delaware
10:55am — officers responded to a non-injury accident in the area of 6th and Miami
