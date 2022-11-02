Hiawatha Police Joey May Joey May Author email Nov 2, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 10/17/2022-10/31/2022Monday, Oct. 17207 Lodge Rd Trespassing510 Oregon Burglary701 Hopi Dr Accident1101 Shawnee St AccidentTuesday, Oct. 18111 N 5th Narcotic ViolationWednesday, Oct. 19300 Utah St Medical200 E Lodge Suspicious Misc.511 N 4th Animal Call722 Oregon Criminal Trespass206 E Miami Criminal TrespassThursday, Oct. 20912 Oregon Traffic StopFriday, Oct. 21913 Oregon Building Check400 Kansas ScamSaturday, Oct. 22207 Lodge Disorderly Conduct207 Lodge TheftSunday, Oct. 231115 Oregon Criminal Threat727 Iowa Criminal DamageMonday, Oct. 24204 Cherokee Animal at Large301 S 1st Misc. ReportTuesday, Oct. 252nd Oregon St Damage Report Top Videos 1400 N 1St Disturbance410 N 3rd Criminal Threat500 S 1st Theft310 S 6th TheftWednesday, Oct. 26306 Miami Animal at LargeThursday, Oct. 27601 Utah Warrant Arrest403 Shawnee HarassmentFriday, Oct. 28814 Miami Warrant Arrest406 S 1st Traffic Stop508 Lodge Animal at LargeSaturday, Oct. 29915 S 1st Found Property105 Miami Criminal Damage2nd Cherokee Animal at LargeSunday, Oct. 301112 Utah Noise Complaint114 Oregon Criminal Damage1001 S 1st Disturbance915 S 1st Theft206 E Miami Misc. Report521 S 7th HarassmentMonday, Oct. 31206 E Miami Assault430 Oregon Found Property711 Oregon Theft6th Oregon Found Property More from this section Jamelia gives birth to fourth child Bad Sleep Might Raise Your Odds for Glaucoma +2 TS Lisa to strengthen into a hurricane as second system could become TS Martin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Hiawatha Police Haunted Harvest comes to life with the 108th Hiawatha Halloween Frolic Authorities investigating death in Horton Hiawatha Municipal Court Veterans Day breakfast set for Nov. 11 at Sabetha Traffic stop results in drug arrest Couple installs foot bridge at Highland Cemetery in memory of Deloris Ripple Kansas City Sports Update Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesReader says Shefferd is 'all-in' for the cityCounty Commissioners approve staff movementCouple installs foot bridge at Highland Cemetery in memory of Deloris RippleBrown County SheriffBrown County Commissioner Candidate Profile - Richard Lehmkuhl, incumbentHiawatha Municipal CourtHaunted Harvest comes to life with the 108th Hiawatha Halloween FrolicHolton Direct Care opens Fairview locationOltjen, Marilyn A. 1932-2022Kansas reports of domestic violence incidents in 2021 return to pre-pandemic level Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
