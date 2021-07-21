07/12/21 thru 07/18/21
Monday, July 12
5:44pm officers responded to a criminal trespass in the 200blk N 5th Johansen
6:58pm officers took a report of criminal damage to property in the 600blk Redhawk
Tuesday, July 13
7:30am officers took a child in need of care report in the 100blk S. 12th Keller
Wednesday, July 14
2:39pm officers responded to the 300blk S. 3rd for a criminal trespass report
Thursday, July 15
4:55pm officers took a theft report in the 500blk Navajo
Friday, July 16
7:02pm officers took a theft report in the 200blk S. 7th
Saturday, July 17
12:35am officers responded to a domestic Agg Battery in the 1200blk Shawnee
