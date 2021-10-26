Hiawatha Police

10/18/21 thru 10/24/21
Monday, Oct. 18
11:44am officers responded to the 600blk Redhawk for a minor in possession of tobacco
2:27pm officers took a criminal trespass report in the 500blk N. 6th
4:29pm officers took a theft report in the 300blk Shawnee
4:52pm officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 600blk Utah
11:33am officers took a private property accident in the 600blk Redhawk
Tuesday, Oct. 19
4:10pm officers responded to a non-injury accident in area of 3rd & Shawnee
Wednesday, Oct. 20
11:59pm officers took an identity theft report in the 700blk Oregon
Friday, Oct. 22
8:45am officers responded to a non-injury accident in the in the area of 2nd and Lodge Rd.
4:15pm officers took a property report in the 900blk Oregon
Sunday, Oct. 24
12:39pm officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 100blk Kickapoo
10:45pm officers took a theft report in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
