Hiawatha Police

09/21/20 thru 09/27/20
Monday, Sept. 21
7:25am officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 600blk Kansas
9:30am officers responded to the 500blk S. 7th for a domestic disturbance
11:40am officers recovered stolen property in the 700blk Hopi dr.
11:42am officers completed an outside agency assist with a mental commitment
12:10am officers responded to a non-injury accident in the area of 4th and Kansas
4:20pm officers served an arrest warrant in the 700blk Utah, Christian Lehl, 21yrs, of Melvern, KS
9:14pm officers responded to the 1400blk N 1st for a harassment by phone
10:16pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 700blk Utah
Tuesday, Sept. 22
6:35pm officers responded to a child in need of care in the 400blk Miami
Wednesday, Sept. 23
1:30pm officers made a warrant arrest of Manual R. Flores, 19yrs.
5:45pm officers responded to a child in need of care in the 100blk Pottawatomie
Thursday, Sept. 24
11:30am officers responded to the 700blk Hopi for a non-injury accident
11:10am officers responded to the 600blk Miami for a child in need if care
5:05pm officers took a found property report in the 200blk s. 11th
7:30pm officers took a criminal trespass report in the 500blk Shawnee
Friday, Sept. 25
8:00am officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 800blk Oregon
Saturday, Sept. 26
1:00pm officers took a theft report in the 1200blk Oregon St.
Sunday, Sept. 27
7:39am officers completed a found property report in the 100blk Oregon St.
11:05am officers assisted KANZA Mental Health with a suicidal person
9:00pm officers completed a theft report in the 1400blk N 1st.
