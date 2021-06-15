Hiawatha Police

06/07/21 thru 06/13/21
Monday, June 7
2:57pm officers took a harassment report in the 200blk of Iowa. 6:14pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 400blk. Cheyenne
Tuesday, June 8
7:03pm officers were called to investigated a domestic disturbance incident that occurred in the 500blk. S 7th
Wednesday, June 9
5:15pm officers were called to the 200blk E. Iowa for a battery report 9:00pm officers were called to the 200blk Miami for a child in need of care “runaway”
Thursday, June 10
12:37am officers arrested Carly Hedrick, 38yrs, of Robinson, KS on outstanding warrants
4:15pm officers worked a noninjury accident in the area of 2nd & Oregon
4:20pm officers responded to a noninjury accident in the 100blk Iowa.
Friday, June 11
6:00pm officers took a theft report in the 700blk Hiawatha
Saturday, June 12
12:14am officers responded to a noninjury accident in the 900blk Miami. Arrest-Donald L. Manis was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence
6:00am officers responded to a burglar alarm in the 2100blk Oregon St.
Sunday, June 13
10:35pm officers responded to the 900blk S. 1st for a disorderly conduct
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.