Hiawatha Police Joey May Joey May Author email Aug 7, 2023 3 hrs ago

07/30/2023-08/06/2023

073023 101 Oregon Street Suspicious Person
073023 709 Oregon Street Recovered Property
073023 City Lake Animal Call Dog at Large
073023 207 N. 6th Street Juvenile – Probation Violation
073023 1210 Iowa Street Criminal Threat
073123 505 N. 6th Street Animal Call
073123 100 S. 6th Street Non-Injury Accident – Tyler David Meyers cited for Duty of Driver to Report upon damage to an unattended Vehicle.
080123 704 Cherokee Animal Call
072923 719 Oregon Street Fraud/Forgery Theft
080223 1806 Oregon Street Found Property
080223 203 Utah Street Harassment / Disorderly Conduct
080223 521 Kansas Ave. Animal Call
080323 1300 Iowa Street Norma Tiscareno Baltazar was cited for driving without an operator's license.
080323 413 Oregon Street Outside Agency Assist
080323 400 Minnehaha Theft
080323 108 Pottawatomie Criminal Damage to Property
080323 1112 Miami Street Travis Blanton was charged with battery.
080423 1400 Oregon Street Maria Luisa Montoya was cited for driving a motor vehicle Without a valid Operators License.
080423 206 E. Miami Animal Call
080423 413 Oregon St. Outside Agency Assist
080423 210 Delaware St. Animal Call
080523 211 S. 6th Street Medical Emergency
080523 300 Utah Street Disturbance
080523 506 Kansas Ave. Illegal Dumping
080523 204 Miami Street Juvenile Incident
