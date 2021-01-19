01/11/21 thru 01/17/21
Monday, Jan. 11
11:33am officers took a burglary report in the 400blk Utah
Tuesday, Jan. 12
9:02am officers responded to an unattended death in the Aztec Ct area.
9:28am officers worked a private property accident in the 300 blk Utah
3:52pm officers took a walk-in theft report
Wednesday, Jan. 13
3:00pm officers arrested Kenneth Blide on an outstanding warrant
8:am officers were dispatched to theft in the 700blk Potawatomie
Friday, Jan. 15
11:09pm officers responded to the 900blk of Iowa for a structure fire
Saturday, Jan. 16
8:37pm officers responded to the 900blk S 1st for a forgery report
Sunday, Jan. 17
1:02am officers responded to the 800blk Miami for a domestic disturbance Jeffery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.