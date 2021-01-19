01/11/21 thru 01/17/21

Monday, Jan. 11

11:33am officers took a burglary report in the 400blk Utah

Tuesday, Jan. 12

9:02am officers responded to an unattended death in the Aztec Ct area.

9:28am officers worked a private property accident in the 300 blk Utah

3:52pm officers took a walk-in theft report

Wednesday, Jan. 13

3:00pm officers arrested Kenneth Blide on an outstanding warrant

8:am officers were dispatched to theft in the 700blk Potawatomie

Friday, Jan. 15

11:09pm officers responded to the 900blk of Iowa for a structure fire

Saturday, Jan. 16

8:37pm officers responded to the 900blk S 1st for a forgery report

Sunday, Jan. 17

1:02am officers responded to the 800blk Miami for a domestic disturbance Jeffery

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.