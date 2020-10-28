Hiawatha Police

10/19/20 thru 10/25/20
Monday, Oct. 19
9:44am officers responded to the 100blk S. 6th for a theft report.
9:00am officers responded to the 700blk of Hopi dr. for a Criminal use of financial card
11:21am officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 400blk N. 4th
3:48pm officers responded to a non-injury accident in the 400blk of Iowa.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
4:26pm Thurman Turner, 42yrs. on an active city warrant
4:38pm officers were dispatched to a battery in the 300blk Morrill Ave.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
3:30pm officers took an identity theft report in the 400blk Oregon
10:03pm officers were called to the hospital to assist with mentally ill person
8:05am officers took a theft report in 800blk S. 12th
Thursday, Oct. 22
1:00pm officers were dispatched to the 1400blk N 1st for a theft report
1:53pm officers were dispatched to the 100blk N 7th for a one vehicle non-injury accident
10:00pm officers were dispatched to the 200blk Lodge RD. for a disturbance
Friday, Oct. 23
9:00pm officers responded to a Child in Need of Care in the 600blk Redhawk.
Saturday, Oct. 24
12:44am officers arrested Riley D. Aversman, 23yrs. Atchison, KS. on suspicion of DUI
11:21am officers responded to a private property non-injury accident in the 500blk 1st.
1:31pm officers completed a civil standby call in the 500blk Pawnee Winters
6:04pm officers responded to the 900blk S. first for a domestic disturbance
Sunday, Oct. 25
2:28pm officers responded to the 200blk Iowa for a burglary report
