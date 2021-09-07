Hiawatha Police

08/30/21 thru 09/05/21
Monday, Aug. 30
12:20am officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 900blk Shawnee
7:15am officer took a criminal trespass report in the 700blk Pottawatomie
3:00pm officers took a found property report in the 400blk Oregon
8:37pm officers took a theft report in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
9:24am officers took a theft report in the 300blk Miami 9:45am officers took a child in need of care report in the 600blk Miami
4:07pm officer took a found property report in the area of Sioux and 6th ave.
9:50pm officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 400blk Miami
Thursday, Sept. 2
12:06pm officers took a phone harassment report in the 100blk Navajo
Friday, Sept. 3
8:05AM officers took a battery report in the 300blk Morrill
1:23pm officers investigated a juvenile in possession of narcotics in the 300blk Morrill
Saturday, Sept. 4
2:44am officers took a theft report in the 900blk S. 1st
Sunday, Sept. 5
8:00am officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 100blk S. 11th
