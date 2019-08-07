07/29/19 thru 08/04/19

Monday, July 29

12:28am - officers responded to a domestic battery in the 500blk Navajo

Tuesday, July 30

12:34am - officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 500blk S. 7th

1:16pm - officers arrested Lonnie Tull, 63yrs, city, on an outstanding warrant

Wednesday, July 31

3:30pm - officers responded to a criminal trespass in the 800blk. N 4th

Thursday, Aug. 1

12:15pm - officers responded to the 200blk N 4th St. for a theft report

8:44am - officers responded to the 100blk Oregon St. for a burglary report

10:46am - officers arrested Jason Titlon, 40yrs, City, outstanding warrant

1:27pm - officers responded to the 400blk S. 1st for a theft report

7:03pm - officers responded to the 700blk Oregon for a theft report

8:50pm - officers arrested James Rose, 43yrs, City, on an outstanding warrant

Friday, Aug. 2

3:21pm - officers responded to a non-injury accident in the 400blk N 3rd

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.