07/29/19 thru 08/04/19
Monday, July 29
12:28am - officers responded to a domestic battery in the 500blk Navajo
Tuesday, July 30
12:34am - officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 500blk S. 7th
1:16pm - officers arrested Lonnie Tull, 63yrs, city, on an outstanding warrant
Wednesday, July 31
3:30pm - officers responded to a criminal trespass in the 800blk. N 4th
Thursday, Aug. 1
12:15pm - officers responded to the 200blk N 4th St. for a theft report
8:44am - officers responded to the 100blk Oregon St. for a burglary report
10:46am - officers arrested Jason Titlon, 40yrs, City, outstanding warrant
1:27pm - officers responded to the 400blk S. 1st for a theft report
7:03pm - officers responded to the 700blk Oregon for a theft report
8:50pm - officers arrested James Rose, 43yrs, City, on an outstanding warrant
Friday, Aug. 2
3:21pm - officers responded to a non-injury accident in the 400blk N 3rd
