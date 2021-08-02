Hiawatha Police

07/26/21 thru 08/01/21
Monday, July 26
3:43pm officers took a burglary and theft report in the 100 blk Navajo
6:15pm officers took a theft report in the 1400blk 1st St.
12:00am officers took a phone harassment report in the 400blk Oregon
8:59pm officers were dispatched to the 700blk of Kickapoo for a domestic disturbance
Tuesday, July 27
11:31pm officers took a burglary report in the 1100blk Kickapoo
2:55am officers took a battery report in the 200blk Lodge Rd. 3:20pm officers worked an animal neglect investigation
5:10pm officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 500blk Kansas
10:31pm officers were dispatched to an aggravated assault in the 900blk S. 1st
Thursday, July 29
3:20am officers arrested Frank Worthey on outstanding warrants
Friday, July 30
1:00pm officers responded to a theft call in the 400blk Oregon
Saturday, July 31
2:27am officers responded to a 911 hang up in the 200blk Oregon
Sunday, Aug. 1
7:00am officers responded to a theft in the 1000blk Oregon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.