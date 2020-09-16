09/07/20 thru 09/13/20

Tuesday, Sept. 8

10:15am School Resource Officer took a misc report in the 600blk Redhawk 

Wednesday, Sept. 9

8:45am officers responded to the 500blk S 5th for a violation of a protection order 

Thursday, Sept. 10

3:50pm officers worked a non-injury accident in the 300 blk Utah 

Friday, Sept. 11

5:13p officers responded to the 200blk Hiawatha for a criminal damage to property 

10:36pm officers responded to the 100blk Pottawatomie for a child in need of care 

Saturday, Sept. 12

10:31am officers picked up a loose dog in the 700blk N 1st. 

Sunday, Sept. 13

9:54am officers responded to the 900blk Sequoya for a theft report 

6:29pm officers responded to the 700blk Utah to serve an arrest warrant for Jessica Masqua w/f, 38yrs. Mendez

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.