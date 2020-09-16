09/07/20 thru 09/13/20
Tuesday, Sept. 8
10:15am School Resource Officer took a misc report in the 600blk Redhawk
Wednesday, Sept. 9
8:45am officers responded to the 500blk S 5th for a violation of a protection order
Thursday, Sept. 10
3:50pm officers worked a non-injury accident in the 300 blk Utah
Friday, Sept. 11
5:13p officers responded to the 200blk Hiawatha for a criminal damage to property
10:36pm officers responded to the 100blk Pottawatomie for a child in need of care
Saturday, Sept. 12
10:31am officers picked up a loose dog in the 700blk N 1st.
Sunday, Sept. 13
9:54am officers responded to the 900blk Sequoya for a theft report
6:29pm officers responded to the 700blk Utah to serve an arrest warrant for Jessica Masqua w/f, 38yrs. Mendez
