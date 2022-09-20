Hiawatha Police Joey May Joey May Author email Sep 20, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 09/12/2022-09/18/2022Wednesday, Sept. 14405 Iowa Street Tristan D. Morris arrested for Burglary and Theft incident600 Miami Street Unauthorized access to computers incident413 Oregon Street Found Property report208 Iowa Street Criminal Damage to PropertyThursday, Sept. 15424 Oregon Street Non-Injury Accident700 Oregon Street TheftFriday, Sept. 16 Top Videos 411 Oregon Street Found Property Report700 Oregon Street Theft208 Hatfield Road Harassment by TelephoneSaturday, Sept. 17801 N. 4th Street Outside Agency AssistSunday, Sept. 18406 N. 1st Street Search warrant served708 Hiawatha Street Runaway Juvenile114 Oregon Street Domestic Disturbance709 Utah Street Donald A. Lee arrested on Hiawatha Municipal Warrant More from this section Queen Elizabeth's pall bearers had one final duty FDA Warns of Cybersecurity Risk With Certain Medtronic Insulin Pumps Carole and Michael Middleton arrive for Queen Elizabeth's funeral Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Hiawatha Police Jr.'s Place celebrates ribbon cutting under new ownership D-West named Jostens 2022 National Yearbook Program of Excellence Library sponsoring Craft Swap Day Modern Sunflowers Brown County murder case moved to federal court KHP to mobilize for 'Operation Clear Track' HMS volleyball plays at Royal Valley Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCounty announces three new hiresLady Hawks sweep HIT in dominant fashion for fourth straight tourney titleLegion recognizes two of its ownSen. Moran stops by to congratulate PD on technology grantInjuries mount as Hawks fall to CatsCemetery roads getting a faceliftPublic Health Advisories for Kansas Lakes Due to Blue-Green AlgaeSchool Board moves forward with budgetHiawatha CC runners have good showing at home meetBrown County murder case moved to federal court Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
