Hiawatha Police

Monday, Feb. 1
2:30pm officers completed an outside agency assist by completing a digital forensic exam for For the Brown CO Sheriff Office
Tuesday, Feb. 2
8:00am officers were dispatched to the 300blk Kansas for a domestic disturbance
9:52am officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 700blk Pottawatomie
5:29pm officers took a found property report in the 300blk N 8th
Wednesday, Feb. 3
3:30pm officers took a non-injury accident report in the area of 4th and Hiawatha.
Friday, Feb. 5
8:15am officers took a non-injury accident report in the area of 5th and Delaware
9:54am officers responded to an unattended death in the 400blk N 1st
4:27pm officers worked a non-injury accident in the are of 12th and Oregon street
4:46pm officers took a report of ID theft in the 500blk N 9th Mendez
7:00pm officers responded to a domestic battery call in the 900blk S. 3rd
Saturday, Feb. 6
9:52am officers responded to the 500blk 7th for a theft report
Sunday, Feb. 7
7:01pm officers responded to the 100blk Miami for a non-injury accident.
