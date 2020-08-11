08/03/20 thru 08/09/20
Monday, Aug. 3
8:52am officers served Zach Brown, 37yrs, of Horton for an active warrant
10:40am officers assisted EMS with a suicidal person
Tuesday, Aug. 4
3 pm officers responded to a theft call in the 300blk Utah
5:22pm officers responded to the 200blk Iowa for a citizen complaint
Wednesday, Aug. 5
6:08pm officers responded to the 1400blk N 1st for a battery call.
Friday, Aug. 7
7 pm officers responded to a Disorderly Conduct call in the 1400blk N. 1st
Saturday, Aug. 8
11:42pm officers responded to a Criminal Damage to Property in the 500blk N 4th
