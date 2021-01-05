Hiawatha Police

12/14/20 thru 01/03/21
Monday, Dec. 14
4:12pm officers worked a non-injury accident in the area of 6th and Miami 3:00pm officers responded to a criminal damage to property in the 1800blk Oregon
5:18pm officers responded to the 800blk of Miami for a domestic disturbance
11:08pm officers responded to a non-injury private property accident in the 900blk S 1st
Tuesday, Dec. 15
8:00am officers took an id theft report in the 200blk Lodge Rd.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
1:25pm officers took a battery report in the 600blk Redhawk
Thursday, Dec. 17
11:32pm officers took a theft report in the 800blk Oregon St.
Friday, Dec. 18
4:13pm officers took a non-injury accident report in the 800blk S. 12th
Monday, Dec. 21
1:20pm officers took a non-injury accident report in the area of Shawnee and 3rd
2:48pm officers took an identity theft report in the 400blk Utah
Tuesday, Dec. 22
8:10pm officers responded to the 200blk Lodge Rd. for a domestic disturbance
10:57pm officers responded to a fire call for traffic control
Thursday, Dec. 24
2:00pm officers responded to the 900blk s 1st for a theft case
8:42am officers arrested Jane Nioce, 31yrs., city on an outstanding warrant
Sunday, Dec. 27
10:18pm officers responded to the 900blk Miami for a child in need of care
Monday, Dec. 28
5:06pm officers responded to a civil dispute in the 400blk S 4th
Tuesday, Dec. 29
12:05pm officers to a domestic disturbance in the 400blk Delaware
Wednesday, Dec. 30
2:40pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 400blk Utah
3:15pm officers took a private property accident report in the 200blk n 1st
Thursday, Dec. 31
12:29pm officers took a theft report in the 400blk S 4th
Friday, Jan. 1
10:30am officers took a theft report in the 900blk S. 1st
