Hiawatha Police

06/27/2022-07/03/2022

Monday, June 27

1400 N. 1st St. Harassment / Theft

1400 N. 1st St. Criminal Damage to Property

110 S. 12th St. Richard K. Retherford & Amber R. Zimmers charged with Domestic Battery

401 Miami Theft

Tuesday, June 28

413 Oregon St. Criminal Threat

800 Oregon St. Non-Injury Accident

405 Iowa St. Harassment Report

609 Kansas Ave. Harassment by Telephone

504 Iowa St. Brandon Blanton cited for disorderly conduct

908 Shawnee Juvenile Report

908 Shawnee A second juvenile report

Wednesday, June 29

206 E. Miami St Breanna Mackey arrested on an Atchison County warrant.

206 E. Miami St. Child in Need of Care

711 Oregon St. Criminal Damage to Property

415 Oregon St. Outside Agency Assist

1015 Oregon St. Harassment by Telephone

Thursday, June 30

204 S. 7th St. Non-Injury Accident

609 Kickapoo Dog At Large

Friday, July 1

1106 Wentley Dr. Fraud Identity Theft

722 Oregon St. Non-Injury Accident

