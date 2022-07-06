Hiawatha Police

06/27/2022-07/03/2022
Monday, June 27
1400 N. 1st St. Harassment / Theft
1400 N. 1st St. Criminal Damage to Property
110 S. 12th St. Richard K. Retherford & Amber R. Zimmers charged with Domestic Battery
401 Miami Theft
Tuesday, June 28
413 Oregon St. Criminal Threat
800 Oregon St. Non-Injury Accident
405 Iowa St. Harassment Report
609 Kansas Ave. Harassment by Telephone
504 Iowa St. Brandon Blanton cited for disorderly conduct
908 Shawnee Juvenile Report
908 Shawnee A second juvenile report
Wednesday, June 29
206 E. Miami St Breanna Mackey arrested on an Atchison County warrant.
206 E. Miami St. Child in Need of Care
711 Oregon St. Criminal Damage to Property
415 Oregon St. Outside Agency Assist
1015 Oregon St. Harassment by Telephone
Thursday, June 30
204 S. 7th St. Non-Injury Accident
609 Kickapoo Dog At Large
Friday, July 1
1106 Wentley Dr. Fraud Identity Theft
722 Oregon St. Non-Injury Accident
