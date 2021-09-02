Hiawatha Police

08/23/21 - 08/29/21
Monday, Aug. 23
10:49am officers recovered lost property in the 700blk Miami
7:56pm officers worked a child in need of care in the 600blk Pottawatomie
Tuesday, Aug. 24
1:28pm officers took a trespass in the 200blk N 1st
2:00pm officers took a theft report in the 500blk Iowa
8:53pm officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 500blk Oregon
Wednesday, Aug. 25
12:39am officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 900blk Shawnee
10:17am officers responded to a theft in the 400blk S. 12th
10:17am officers took a second theft report while in the 400blk S 4th
5:56pm officers took a theft report in the 700blk Hopi Dr.
2:30pm officers took a criminal damage to property in the 1000blk Oregon
Friday, Aug. 27
3:48pm officers took an identity theft report in the 900blk S. 3rd
Saturday, Aug. 28
9:22am officers worked an unattended death in the 1400blk N 1st
6:58pm officers assisted Brown County with an injury accident on Kestrel Rd.
Sunday, Aug. 29
4:37am officers took a phone harassment report in the 300blk Shawnee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.