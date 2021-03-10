Hiawatha Police

03/01/21 thru 03/07/21
Tuesday, March 2
12:30pm officers investigated a Child In Need of Care in the 600blk Miami
4:23pm officers arrested Steven Perry, 31yrs, city on an outstanding warrant
9:46pm officers worked a non-injury accident that occurred as result of a pursuit.
Wednesday, March 3
10:30pm officers responded to a criminal trespass report in the 700blk Oregon St.
Thursday, March 4
3:28pm officers took a theft report in the 1800blk Oregon
Friday, March 5
3:00pm officers worked an identity theft case in the 1100blk Iowa
2:24am officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 400blk Miami.
3:08am officers arrested Jeffery Hoppe, 59yrs, of Falls City for DUI
Saturday, March 6
10:03pm officers were dispatched to a welfare check in the 900blk S. Second
Sunday, March 7
4:00am officers responded to a domestic battery in the 200blk S. 13th; Officers arrested Jaclynn Kaster, 28yrs, city on domestic battery
