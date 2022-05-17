Hiawatha Police

05/02/2022-05/15/2022

Monday, May 2

900 Blk Miami Welfare Check sex offense

Wednesday, May 4

511 Iowa Street Theft/Financial Elder Abuse

Thursday, May 5

1400 N. 1st Street Suicidal subject

309 Iowa Street Theft

Friday, May 6

406 N. 1st Street Domestic Disturbance

1400 Oregon Street Kirby Walls arrested on Hiawatha Municipal Warrant

601 Utah Street Criminal Threat

406 N. 1st Street Carol A. Bailey arrested on Brown County Warrant

1000 Block S. 1st Found property report

300 Utah Street Suicidal Subject

Saturday, May 7

1005 Shawnee St. Domestic Disturbance

203 Delaware St. Non Injury Accident

Sunday, May 8

510 N. 7th Street Child in Need of Care

Tuesday, May 10

1101 Shawnee St. Illegal Parking

915 S. 1st Street Theft

Wednesday, May 11

609 Kickapoo Domestic Disturbance

812 S. 12th St. Non Injury Accident

Thursday, May 12

605 Miami St. Child in Need of Care

Friday, May 13

307 Morrill Ave. Battery

Saturday, May 14

114 N. 12th Street Jerry L. McGuire arrested on Brown County warrant

302 E. Iowa St. Theft

