Hiawatha Police

05/02/2022-05/15/2022
Monday, May 2
900 Blk Miami Welfare Check sex offense
Wednesday, May 4
511 Iowa Street Theft/Financial Elder Abuse
Thursday, May 5
1400 N. 1st Street Suicidal subject
309 Iowa Street Theft
Friday, May 6
406 N. 1st Street Domestic Disturbance
1400 Oregon Street Kirby Walls arrested on Hiawatha Municipal Warrant
601 Utah Street Criminal Threat
406 N. 1st Street Carol A. Bailey arrested on Brown County Warrant
1000 Block S. 1st Found property report
300 Utah Street Suicidal Subject
Saturday, May 7
1005 Shawnee St. Domestic Disturbance
203 Delaware St. Non Injury Accident
Sunday, May 8
510 N. 7th Street Child in Need of Care
Tuesday, May 10
1101 Shawnee St. Illegal Parking
915 S. 1st Street Theft
Wednesday, May 11
609 Kickapoo Domestic Disturbance
812 S. 12th St. Non Injury Accident
Thursday, May 12
605 Miami St. Child in Need of Care
Friday, May 13
307 Morrill Ave. Battery
Saturday, May 14
114 N. 12th Street Jerry L. McGuire arrested on Brown County warrant
302 E. Iowa St. Theft
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.